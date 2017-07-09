Alberta government relaxes patio regulations

Patio beers. Is there anything better on a hot summer afternoon?

The NDP government is clearly a fan, and on Sunday the province announced a relaxation of regulations around the set-up of outdoor patios at licensed establishments.

Gone are rules about one-meter walls fencing off patios, and requirements to have the outdoor patio attached to an indoor bar.

“The regulatory updates that we’ve introduced and are announcing today make it easier for those who want to expand, add, or renovate patio space,” said Alain Maisonneuve, acting president and CEO of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

He said there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and the new regulations reflect that.

A good example was seen at the place where the announcement was made – on the rooftop patio of the King Eddy Hotel in Downtown Calgary.

Before these changes, the venue could not serve drinks on the rooftop, because it wasn’t directly attached to the ground floor bar area.

Also being relaxed are rules around whether or not minors will be welcome on patios that serve alcohol. Business owners will have more leeway on how they designate or divide their space.

Joe Ceci, minster responsible for AGLC, said it was another example of cutting red tape for businesses.

“This is an effort to recognize that licenced establishments are run by mature businesspeople,” said Ceci. “They know how to do these things. We need to get out of the way, cut red tape, and I was pleased to be able to push this.”

Terry Rock, executive director of the Alberta Small Brewers Association said this change is just one of many his industry is seeing towards less restrictive regulations.

“We see progress on a monthly basis,” said Rock. “We’re really pushing the way this industry contributes to the province. There are a lot of things that get in the way. It goes back to prohibition. So we are modernizing things regularly.”

Coun. Druh Farrell had lobbied for these changes. She said they will promote more vibrant outdoor spaces in the downtown.