High attendance at Calgary Stampede leads to long waits at the gate

Things are looking up for the Calgary Stampede as attendance numbers are soaring – but that might mean a longer wait at the gates during peak times.

Stampede officials are ecstatic that the first weekend of Stampede set some attendance records with admission discounts and the hot weather being major factors – and the community has responded, says Calgary Stampede spokesperson Danielle Savoni.

“We are getting great support from the community,” she says, adding that Friday saw 115,000 stampede attendees roll through the gates, which is 25,000 more than last year.

“In fact, we had more people than ever attend our opening Friday, but for us at the Stampede, it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the experience our guests have. This is a gathering place for the community and we are happy everyone is coming down to Park to celebrate.”

The response has been so great that some frustrated Calgarians took to Twitter to complain about waits over a half hour long. Stampede officials say they did their best to make the lines move efficiently, even doubling the amount of staff and bag check tables to handle the influx.

“Most of the time, things are running smoothly without lineups but Sunday morning we had a great response and it was quite busy with free admission until noon,” says Stampede spokesperson Larry Lalonde.