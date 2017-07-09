Miniature donkey show fills the stands at Calgary Stampede

Donkey’s are not asses.



Did you know that? I didn’t know that.

I mean, they can be an ass – that’s another term for donkey – but they’re actually pretty easy to train, and very cuddly.

“The donkeys like doing things,” said Kim Bowie, from the Miniature Donkey Committee. “They’re really intelligent animals – and they’re not stubborn at all. That’s a myth.”

Bowie is out at the Stampede about three times a day for the miniature donkey demonstration. After the demo, kids are let into the corral to pet the donkeys.



“They really have a lot of characteristics of dogs,” Bowie explained. “They’ll run up to you in the pasture. They like to be scratched and love being around people. In the stalls here in the Stampede they have thousands of people coming by, and they rarely get tired of those little hands reaching through to pet them.”

The reason they’re called mini donkeys isn’t because they got hit by a shrink ray – it’s a type of donkey bread that’s especially rare. Found in southern Italy, the breed doesn’t get taller than 91 centimetres at the shoulders.

“Donkeys are just wonderful to be around,” Bowie said. “Back in the stalls, the two babies will climb right into your lap to get their bellies rubbed, like your dog probably does.”

Kids even get to give their suggestion to name the foals after the event.

The demonstration includes jumping over obstacles, typical things that horses do too, except there’s a blue tarp on the ground. Because donkey don’t have great depth perception, they think it’s water – and it takes a great feat of confidence to run through it, because they don’t know how deep it is.