Summer hockey heats up in Calgary

It’s never too hot to hit the ice for a game of hockey.

At least not for the hundreds of Calgarians lacing up the skates to play some summer hockey and it’s busier than ever for at least one shinny hockey organization.

Calgary’s Iceman Hockey has seen an influx of players trying to beat the heat and have some fun this summer, according to league organizer Andrew Yip, who says people have been coming out in droves.

“Usually the summer slows down because people go away vacation but I have filled up every single night. I’ve even got waiting lists and I have to turn people away. I never expected that this summer but it’s because of the heat wave,” he explains.

Iceman Hockey provides referees and a scorekeeper to each ice time, which runs nightly at local arenas across the city featuring two mini shinny games and a shootout.

“People are literally writing me every day asking if I have ice tonight and they’re so excited when they get there to cool off. The locker room might be hot but when they get out there they just want to lie on the ice because it’s so cool.”

For Matt Demelo, summer hockey is the perfect way to cool down while playing a sport he loves.

“It’s still a workout but it’s like a massive air conditioned room,” he says, adding all of the guys in the locker room rather play hockey than Stampede.

“It’s great to play hockey in the summer. You can wear shorts and flip flops to the arena and when you leave after, it’s still sunny out.”