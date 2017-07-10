Exclusive Poll: Albertans disapprove of NDP’s management of economy

A majority of Albertan’s don’t like the NDP’s hands on the province’s economic tiller, according to an exclusive ThinkHQ/Metro poll.

Close to two thirds – 62 per cent – strongly or somewhat disapprove of how the NDP has managed the economy since taking office, while only 33 per cent of poll respondents strongly or somewhat approve.

Marc Henry, president of ThinkHQ, calls the numbers dismal.

“For the last several years, the economy and more broadly financial matters have been much more top of mind with people as far as Albertans are concerned,” said Henry.

More telling was the second poll question, regarding whether or not the NDP had a positive or negative influence on their personal life.

While 23 per cent reported a positive influence, 52 per cent reported a negative influence. One quarter of respondents were neutral on the question.

“That’s a ballot question,” said Henry. “Are you better off today than you were four years ago? At this point in time, you’ve got over half of Albertans saying, ‘No, I’m not.’ And they’re assigning some blame.”

Henry said many of the issues are beyond the control of the government, but that it is difficult for any government to escape the blame of a bad economy.

“The second question is a number that should probably concern them,” he said.

Lori Williams, political science professor at Mount Royal University, said she wondered if the impact numbers might not be a bit more favourable, at least in Calgary, had the poll happened after the province’s recent Green Line funding announcement.

“Nobody likes a tax,” said Williams. “That’s always going to be a negative – but if the positives of that tax become known (…) the chances are very good that some of these numbers will turn around.”

Williams wouldn’t count the NDP as down and out yet, but she said their success will largely be tied to the economy.

“If the economy is doing better the NDP has a shot for sure.”

The poll utilizes a representative but non-random sample, therefore margin of error is not applicable. However, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.