Calgary may see smoke from B.C. fires

Calgarians who were around town in August of 2015 probably remember well the smoky haze that descended on the city for several weeks due to forest fires in neighbouring B.C.

The question is – will it happen again this year?

Dan Kulak, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it’s entirely possible.

“What’s going to happen in Calgary in the next few weeks is dependant on information we don’t have right now, and that’s the location of future fires,” he said.

Smoke from the B.C. fires has already spread into Alberta, but primarily more northern parts of the province.

“Smoke will go hundreds and even thousands of kilometers,” said Kulak.

He’s been seeing signs of it in the sunsets from his home in Edmonton, which have taken on a distinctly reddish glow.

“A lot of it is aloft,” he said. “You don’t smell it at the ground. But when you look up at the sky, instead of there being a crisp blue colour, you’ve got this milky whitish appearance.”

So far, because the smoke is primarily higher in the atmosphere, it has not translated into air quality concerns for Calgary. The Air quality index rating for Monday was 3, or low risk.

On Monday afternoon, Alberta Health Services issued a precautionary air quality advisory for the Edmonton area.

AHS says air quality is expected to be variable over the next few days and possibly weeks as the result of the wildfires

AHS says although minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in healthy individuals, but if smoke conditions become more severe, even healthy individuals may experience temporary irritation of eyes and throat, and possibly shortness of breath.

The agency says anyone suffering from symptoms should stay inside with windows, doors and air circulation fans closed. Those with serious respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart conditions should monitor for worsening of symptoms and take the precautions routinely recommended by their physicians.