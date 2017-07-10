Calgary music scene louder than the Stampede grounds

The Calgary Stampede’s music scene isn’t just limited to Nashville North and the Coca-Cola stage.

Meg Van Rosendaal, from Calgary’s Music Mile, said that a few local venues are using the Stampede’s massive crowds to launch their own annual live music shows.

This includes venues like the Deane House and Hose & Hound, which haven’t done annual live music, but now are planning weekly shows.

Brendi Jorde, with Hose & Hound, said crowds have been coming through for a brew in big numbers, thanks to their location just down from the grounds.

“And people are staying to watch the music now,” Jorde said. “We’ve been putting them on the patio, and we’re getting amazing feedback.”

It’s proven to be the feather in their cap to hopefully keep the shows going long after this year’s Stampede has ended.

Rosendaal said the whole Music Mile, which goes through Inglewood, East Village and part of downtown, has embraced the overflow of patrons from the Stampede grounds. There’s a planned 100 music events in the 10 days of the Stampede.

“This time of year is huge for local artists,” she explained. “During Stampede, people seem to understand if they want to draw crowds to their restaurant, if they have musicians and live music, it’ll fit into the vibe of the Stampede better.”

Other venues experimenting with adding music include Without Papers, and Gravity Wine Bar. Then, of course, there’s the big guys, like the Ironwood and the Blues Can which always run shows, but have upped the ante for the Stampede.

Finally, the King Eddy has opened up a patio and is working the country saloon vibe this week.