Calgary's outdoor pools quenching the heat wave

There’s more than one way to beat the heat – seven in fact. Calgary’s seven outdoor pools have been busier than usual with the heat wave, according to Calgary Outdoor Pool Association executive director Jenny Jenson.

“I don’t have specific numbers but from what I’m hearing, everything is busier – it’s definitely the perfect weather for outdoor pools,” Jenson says.

In fact, with the temperatures soaring, 10-visit swim passes have been selling out.

“We’re actually running out of passes at each of the pools so at the moment, all I seem to be doing is delivering passes, which is a good thing.”

Calgarian Juliet Burgess has only just discovered the Forest Lawn outdoor pool this year and is already a repeat customer.

“It’s a great way to reduce your core body temperature on hot days that no amount of fans can cool you down,” she says.

“It seems like outdoor pools are making a comeback.”

Jenson says despite the hot weather, she’s surprised by how many people don’t realize there are outdoor pools.

“I’ve lived here a lot of years and it’s always very interesting how many people say, ‘You do what, and there’s pools?’ It’s surprising because the pools have been here 50 odd years and people often forget that – but this heat is a good reminder,” she adds.

The seven pools are Bowview, Forest Lawn, Highwood, Millican Ogden, Mount Pleasant and Stanley Park