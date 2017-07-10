Chuckwagon racehorse euthanized at Calgary Stampede

A horse has been euthanized after sustaining an injury during the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Sunday night.

During the fifth heat of the race, one of the horses on the team of Roger Moore was injured. It was assessed by a veterinarian and transported by ambulance.

After examination, vets found that the horse had a severe fracture of the cannon bone on the left hind leg.

Stampede officials said this is a serious injury, and the vet determined the need to euthanize the horse.