Chuckwagon racehorse euthanized at Calgary Stampede
The animal had a severe fracture of the cannon bone in its left hind leg
A horse has been euthanized after sustaining an injury during the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Sunday night.
During the fifth heat of the race, one of the horses on the team of Roger Moore was injured. It was assessed by a veterinarian and transported by ambulance.
After examination, vets found that the horse had a severe fracture of the cannon bone on the left hind leg.
Stampede officials said this is a serious injury, and the vet determined the need to euthanize the horse.
“This type of fracture is commonly known to thoroughbreds in the racing industry, and is not unique to chuckwagon racing,” said a Stampede spokesperson in a statement. “This is felt deeply within our organization and the owner of the animal.”
