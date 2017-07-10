Green cart pickup begins for southwest residents next week

If your address ends in an SW, it’s almost time to start green carting.

The city is reminding residents in the southwest quadrant of the city that green cart collection will begin next week.

Green and blue carts will now be picked up on your regular pick-up day every week.

Black bin pickup will be on a different day every second week. Residents can check the calendar that came with their green bins to find their local schedule, or check calgary.ca/collection to find pickup dates for your street.

If you’re worried about forgetting the new schedule, the city has your back. You can download an app for iPhone or Android that will send you a reminder.