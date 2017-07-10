Man charged with impaired driving after stolen truck crashes near Strathmore

RCMP in Strathmore have laid a number of charges including impaired driving after a vehicle rollover on Saturday.

At 7:45 a.m. last Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 east of Strathmore.

They found a blue Chevrolet truck had rolled in the center median. A female passenger was extricated from the truck and was taken to hospital in Strathmore, and later to Calgary by STARS air ambulance for her injuries.

The male driver was suspected of being impaired by alcohol. Police later learned the vehicle had been stolen from Mossleigh earlier in the day.