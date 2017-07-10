Man charged with impaired driving after stolen truck crashes near Strathmore
A passenger was brought to Calgary by STARS for injuries sustained in the crash
RCMP in Strathmore have laid a number of charges including impaired driving after a vehicle rollover on Saturday.
At 7:45 a.m. last Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 east of Strathmore.
They found a blue Chevrolet truck had rolled in the center median. A female passenger was extricated from the truck and was taken to hospital in Strathmore, and later to Calgary by STARS air ambulance for her injuries.
The male driver was suspected of being impaired by alcohol. Police later learned the vehicle had been stolen from Mossleigh earlier in the day.
RCMP have charged Lindros Cutter, 22, of Siksika First Nation, with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving while disqualified, possession of a firearm while prohibited, breach of probation, careless storage of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
