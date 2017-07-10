Multiple bodies discovered after Calgary vehicle fire extinguished
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — The bodies of three people have been found inside a burning vehicle in Calgary.
Police said the bodies were discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze in the northwest Sage Hill neighbourhood around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
Emma Poole, a police spokeswoman, said the genders have not yet been determined.
"As you can imagine, the vehicle was fully involved, so there was extensive damage," she said. "The medical examiner will be assisting us with the identification process."
Poole also said it's too early to tell if the deaths were the result of an accident or criminal activity.
Media reports indicate the vehicle was found behind a red tarp and that there were scorch marks on the side of a house being built nearby.
"It's a fairly new community. My understanding is there's quite a bit of construction around there," said Poole.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary