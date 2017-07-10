Calgary paramedic running for CBE trustee in wards 12 and 14

A Calgary paramedic is running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship in Wards 12 and 14, making it a four person race.

Tory Tomblin is up against Students Count slate member Mike Bradshaw as well as Sara Peden and Jennifer Seamone.

Tomblin previously served for five years as an elected board member for the Health Science Association of Alberta. She says that experience gives her a leg-up when it comes to being a board member.

“I was lucky enough to get a very good board education with things like governance, finances, leadership and strategic planning and I’m really familiar with the demands a board member places on you and the job itself,” she said. “I think I’ll be really effective immediately because of that experience.”

Tomblin said her campaign will focus on a few things, including special needs funding and support.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few parents who have kids with special needs and medical needs and they’re very frustrated with how things are currently at the CBE,” she said. “They’re actually going to different schools or districts outside of Calgary, which is really unfortunate because they should be able to get the appropriate supports from the public system here.”

Tomblin said she’ll also be looking at addressing transportation issues and bell times.

“There is only so much the board has power over, but I think it should be looked at and I think there is a better solution that could be found,” she said

According to Tomblin, her experience is what sets her apart from the other candidates in Wards 12 and 14.

“I have experience listening to people who elected to me and bringing their concerns to the board table,” she said. “I feel being independent of a slate would make me more able to do what is right for the constituents and the students of Calgary, rather than being told what I should do.”