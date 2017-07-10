Rising up: from youth talent search to Coke stage star

“I’m the cream in his coffee

“And the coke in his whiskey.”

It’s the line that defines where 22-year-old singer/songwriter Jana McDonald is right now.

McDonald spent four years competing in the Calgary Stampede Talent Search, and last year she won the Don Weldon Most Promising Performer award.

This year not only is she on the talent search committee, but McDonald was also given 30 minutes on the Coca-Cola Stage to get deep into her gritty, dirty country vibe.

But back to those lyrics.

“I’ve been living on coffee and whiskey

In the morning, she’s looking at me

Pouring water girl, let me drink you in”

Emotionally, that’s where McDonald’s head is right now. There’s history there, she’s gotten her hands dirty to write her songs and get her stage time, but that grit is finally paying off with accolades and a growing fan base.

“I love the idea of, when you come together in a relationship, you’re not drinking coffee black,” she smiled. “It’s cream in your coffee. Coke in your whiskey. That’s sort of what I’m thinking about. How sweet it can be, when it’s the right guy and the right girl together.”

This hometown woman is determined to make 2017 her year.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘aw, I should really write my LSAT in September,’” she laughed. “I should really start spending more time studying for that, but every time, I’m like, ‘nope.’ I absolutely have to follow this dream.”

Her goals this year include heading to playing Nashville North and the Coke Stage (check), heading to Nashville, releasing and EP and getting radio play by the end of 2017.

“I’ve been dipping my toes in the music industry for too many years. This year was the first time I dived in head first.”