Section of Southwest Ring Road renamed Tsuut’ina Trail

Officials from all three levels of government, as well as Lee Crowchild, Chief of the Tsuut’ina Nation, were on hand for the official naming of a section of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road.

That section – which runs through the Tsuut’ina First Nation, will be officially known as Tsuut’ina Trail.

“This is more than the naming of a road,” said Chief Crowchild. “This will reflect in perpetuity how the paths of Tsuut’ina and Calgarians run together and that our past and futures are intertwined.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the name for the highway will be a reminder of our common path as neighbours and fellow citizens.