Three bodies found in burning car in northwest Calgary
Calgary Fire Department made the grisly discovery after extinguishing the fire
Calgary police say three bodies were found in a burning car early Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., Calgary Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle NW.
Once the fire was out, three bodies were found in the vehicle.
Police are trying to determine if the deaths were criminal or accidental. Few details are available at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
