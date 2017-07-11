Calgary man wanted by police for attempted murder

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder in relation to a domestic–related incident.

Police said they’re asking for the public’s assistance in finding Joseph Junior Vienneau, 45, of Calgary as he is wanted on warrants for attempted murder, failing to comply with a protection order and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Vienneau is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, with a medium build, hazel eyes and brown, shaved hair. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Due to the domestic nature of these charges, no further information can be released to protect the privacy of the victim.