Calgary police identify two victims of northwest car fire
Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a location in a photo taken by the third victim
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have identified two of the three victims found in a burnt out car in northwest Calgary yesterday.
The female was Glynnis Fox, 36, while the man was Cody Pfeiffer, 25.
The third victim has been tentatively identified as a women in her 30s. Police believe that this victim posted a photo in the early morning hours before her death, and they’re hoping the public can identify the location.
They say that although the photo may have been taken earlier, they’re looking for information on possible businesses that were open after 2 a.m. on Monday.
Police are also looking to find Hanock Afowerk, 26, who is the registered owner of the vehicle. They are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary