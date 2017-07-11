Calgary police identify two victims of northwest car fire

Police have identified two of the three victims found in a burnt out car in northwest Calgary yesterday.

The female was Glynnis Fox, 36, while the man was Cody Pfeiffer, 25.

The third victim has been tentatively identified as a women in her 30s. Police believe that this victim posted a photo in the early morning hours before her death, and they’re hoping the public can identify the location.

They say that although the photo may have been taken earlier, they’re looking for information on possible businesses that were open after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police are also looking to find Hanock Afowerk, 26, who is the registered owner of the vehicle. They are concerned for his safety.