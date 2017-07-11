Educator running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship in Wards 3 and 4

A Calgary educator is running for Calgary Board of Education trustee in Wards 3 and 4.

Laura Hack said she has a Bachelor of Education and has worked with charter boards and the CBE in the past.

Further, Hack said she’s sat on a committee that runs camps for hundreds of girl guides and girl scouts in North America, as well on the committee for his Royal Highness the Prince of Essex to have him come to Canada.

Hack said if elected in Wards 3 and 4 she’d work with community leaders to give a voice to the north.

“I’m here to speak for Wards 3 and 4, I’m here to speak for the communities, I’m here to speak for parents that don't always make it to board meeting and want their voices heard,” she said.

Hack said she has no agenda other than to make the CBE the best for students.

“I have two young children who are going to be in the school system in the next couple years and I want them to have the best education possible. Calgary is known for it so let’s keep it up,” she said.

According to Hack, her campaign focuses on curriculum expectations, anti-bullying policies, and inclusion. She’ll also be addressing transportation and the need for schools in her ward.

“I think different areas need schools that don’t take an hour and a half to bus to. The Northern Hills especially have been fighting for a high school and their voices aren’t being heard and I’d like their voices to be heard,” she said.

With a recent call to remove "big money" from school board elections, Hack said she isn't concerned as she is fully self-funded.