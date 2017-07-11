Man uncooperative after being shot outside Calgary bar

A man who was allegedly shot outside a northeast Calgary bar isn’t cooperating with police.

According to police at approximately 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of 16 Avenue NE for reports of a shooting outside Juliet’s Castle Sports Lounge. It’s believed a verbal altercation occurred within the bar and continued outside where it turned physical and a man in his 20s was shot.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital where he was found to be in stable condition. The victim isn’t cooperating with police at this time.

Investigators said they’re working to determine suspect descriptions in this case. Police said early indications are that a heavy-set black man with dreadlocks is believed to be somehow involved.

However, police said witnesses didn’t remain on scene and police are looking to confirm with them what involvement, if any, this man may have had in the shooting.

The staff at Juliet’s bar are being applauded by police for their assistance in the investigations.

“We would also like to thank them for their diligence in checking for injured people outside while protecting the remaining patrons by locking the doors upon hearing the gunshots,” said police.