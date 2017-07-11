No plans for layoffs within Calgary Police Service: Chief

Calgary’s Chief of police wants to make it very clear that despite the possibility of cuts to the service’s budget come fall, he has no plans to lay off employees.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service called a news conference after a letter was sent by Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski to all service members indicating that a budget cut from City Council in November could result in the loss of up to 100 members.

“If they’re going to be laid off, that's speculation. I don’t know. But I do know that if we lose members to attrition and they’re not replaced we have less people, and that’s the issue,” Kaminski said. “That’s what we heard right out of executive’s mouth, is we will lose up to 100 members.”

Chief Roger Chaffin said the misunderstanding comes with the idea that if there's a certain dollar amount to be pared from the budget, the correlation is often done in number of officers lost.

“I made it very clear in those meetings that our goal is not to reduce any of those positions," Chaffin said, adding the CPS executive would have to evaluate the budget and any potential changes to service levels.

Kaminski said it’s concerning to see any reduction in members when the population is growing and citizens expect a level of service.

“Quite honestly, public safety is what you’re gambling with. If you don’t have the right amount of people to do a difficult job then your level of service will drop off,” he said.

Chaffin said they have decided to freeze recruitment until they fully understand the upcoming budget.

“I don’t want to offer employment to somebody just to take it away down the road,” he said.

The service has also incentivized retirement for approximately 24 senior members of CPS.

“What it does is it creates budget flexibility for us should we have operational needs throughout the year—floods, fires, Red Miles—these sorts of things that we don’t anticipate,” said the chief.

Chaffin said there are currently approximately 160 members eligible for retirement.

After no budget increases for the CPS over the last few years Chaffin said he did expect that by this time they’d be growing, not reducing in size.

“We have to be very concerned about our capacity levels and our ability to meet the demand of Calgarians, our crime trend issues and deliver the services Calgarians expect,” he said.

Chaffin said there are all sorts of crime trends that are plaguing the city right now.