Police identify people found dead in burned- out car; seeking vehicle's owner

CALGARY — A woman and a man found dead in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site have been identified.

Police say the bodies of Glynnis Fox, who was 36, and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were discovered after firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze on Monday.

Police say they have tentatively identified a third victim — a woman believed to be in her 30s — and are seeking the public's help to determine where a photo she posted on social media early Monday was taken.

Investigators are also looking for information about the whereabouts of the registered owner of the black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was engulfed in flames.

They say they are concerned for 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk's safety.