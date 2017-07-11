Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend Calgary Stampede
The PM was previously not planning to attend
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be Stampeding this weekend after all.
The Prime Minister was previously reported to be skipping the Calgary Stampede due to a busy schedule. However his press secretary, Cameron Ahmad, confirmed Trudeau will be in town on Saturday.
“The Prime Minister is happy to be spending time in Calgary on Saturday following the National Governors Association conference in Rhode Island, and he is looking forward to celebrating Stampede alongside Albertans, as he has done for years,” wrote Ahmad in an email.
It’s unclear if Trudeau will be flipping any pancakes while in Cowtown. His office said the itinerary for his visit should be available on Friday.
