Tanya Ryan is closing out the bar at Nashville North

Nashville North at midnight: It’s rowdy, loud and liquored up – and this week it’s up to Alberta country gal Tanya Ryan to light up and shut down the final hour of each night.



“Actually, it’s my first year doing this shift,” she laughed. “OK, this is going to be a different group of people. I’ve attempted to put together a set list that’s going to make people my allies. I’m putting up stuff that’s going to be familiar, upbeat and fun.”



Ryan has done Nashville North before, in earlier slots. She won the Nashville North Star Contest in 2012, which led to showcase opportunities with CMT Canada in 2013 and a spotlight in the Canadian Country Music Association’s Discover Program in 2014.

After opening for big acts like Dallas Smith, High Valley and Aaron Pritchett, she burst onto the professional scene with her single Cry for the Devil in 2015.

But through her successes, Nashville North remains one of her favourite venues.

“You not only have local Calgary people, but you have tourists, you have all these people who are enthusiastic about this event,” she said. “You have some people who are going to the rodeo for the first time, and that’s exciting. And then they bleed into the Nashville North tent and there’s that air of excitement, and you get to share that with people.

“So, even though I’m going to be dealing with arguably highly intoxicated people, I’m not scared, because they’re so upbeat and happy to be there.”

Expect a few original songs, and a bunch of covers during her sets – and not just country music, but Ryan is dipping her toes into a bit of funk, a bit of rock and even a bit of rap.

Ryan performs from July 12 to July 16 at the Nashville North tent from midnight to 1 a.m.