Body found west of Calgary

Traffic along Highway 22 is being re-routed after a body was found early Wednesday just west of Calgary, according to RCMP.



Cochrane RCMP have cordoned off a large area around the traffic circle at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 22 to continue the investigation. RCMP Major Crimes Unit forensic investigators are on the scene along with Cochrane RCMP.



Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route in the area.



The traffic disruption is expected to continue for several hours as police continue to search the area for evidence.



No details are available at this time on the discovery of the body.