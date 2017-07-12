Family plans vigil for missing Calgary man Kelly Flock

The family of a Calgary man who has been missing since June 22 continue to appeal to the public for any information into his potential whereabouts.

Kelly Flock was last seen at the Original Joe’s in in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue SW on June 22. Police said in a news release re-issued last week that Kelly hasn’t been seen or heard from, which is out of character for him.

Kendra Flock, Kelly’s daughter, said since June 22 they’ve conducted searches all over the city, including bike paths and parks they believe he might be in.

According to Kendra her father had a benign brain tumor removed a few years back and has since been medicated with anti-seizure medication. She said her dad has suffered a few seizures since then, which can sometimes confuse him for a short time, but otherwise, there are no mental health concerns for Kelly.

“Other than that he’s fine and he was living on his own and was going for bike rides with his friends, going to bridge, and worked as a ski instructor at COP in the winter,” she said. “The only thing we can think of is if he was on his bike and had a seizure, sometimes it takes a little time to reoriented himself.”

The bike, which was Kelly’s only mode of transportation at the time of his disappearance, is described as a dark-charcoal Trek 5000 road bike, with skinny tires, the word “Trek” on the angle bar, the number “5000” on the vertical bar, “OCLV” on the horizontal bar and a water bottle holder installed. It is a mid-90s model.

Kelly is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Police have received numerous tips since opening the investigation, according to Kendra who said they’ve sent multiple photos to her family to see if any of them are Kelly.

“So far none of them have been him, but I know police are still going through tips and following up on them,” she said.

Kendra said there will be a vigil on Thursday at 9:00 pm at the Marda Loop Communities Association parking lot (3130 16 Street SW).

“God, I hope he knows we’re looking for him. It’s been all over the news and there are posters everywhere," she said. “We just want him to know that we love him so much and are really worried.”