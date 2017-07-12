Infuzion Artistry brings classical Indian dance to Calgary Stampede

Only at Stampede does an audience filled with cowboy hats, denim and plaid line up to watch a Bollywood-inspired dance performance.



Infuzion Artistry, a team of about 40 dancers out of Toronto, have all but taken over the International Pavilion in the Big Four building, with multiple high energy performances each day.

Bollywood culture doesn’t really scream Calgary Stampede culture, but the crowds are showing up regardless.



“Obviously it stands out, but it’s great,” said co-founder Pamesha Pande. “We love being here and Stampede has been amazing to us.”

The International Pavilion itself is something of an oddity. While located in the Stampede Grounds, it’s more a celebration of how Stampede, and Calgary, has changed over the decades, with stalls, performances and presentations dedicated to the many different cultures that make up the city.

“Stampede is the biggest outdoor show on earth, but I think it’s important it follows Canadian values of multiculturalism,” said Pande.

“We’re celebrating Canada’s 150 right now,” added dancer Renata Indar. “I think it’s the perfect time to highlight different cultures and different types of people. We’re a community of different people, coming from different backgrounds, living together in this amazing place called Canada, and it’s great to be able to celebrate here.”

The show itself calls on the many different cultures of India. The song choice and outfits and distinctly Bollywood, and beautiful, with long shimmering sequins and fabrics that twist and change in the air.

The style of dance, however, is infused with western influences. Take your Bollywood and classical Indian dancing, and throw in some hip hop and dance hall to spice things up.

The show splits into segments themed around different elements – which means the show moves fast, with tons and tons of costume changes.

But the dancers feel the audience has consistently been onboard during the Stampede – smiling, clapping and cheering as the dancers shift gears.

“We sometimes cry about it,” admitted Pande. “We love it so much.”