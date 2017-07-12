Some Calgary green cart users finding maggots in first week

Like so many residents in southwest Calgary, Jared Mathes was keen to start using his green bin when it arrived earlier this month.



However, he was not expecting a show of creepy-crawlies when he opened the lid to drop off some waste.

Mathes said he had deposited some chicken bones from a barbecue in the bin on Friday. By Monday his bin was crawling with small maggots.

“The chicken bones were picked clean but the critters were all over,” said Mathes.

He said the only other thing he had placed in his bin were small apples that had fallen from a tree in the yard.

Mathes is not totally turned off from composting. He admits the heat wave the city experienced over the weekend probably exacerbated the problem, too.

“I think the bins are a great idea, but as a city we probably just need to work out all of the little issues with them, maggots being one of them,” he said.

Philippa Wagner, green cart implementation leader with the city, said during the five-year green cart pilot held in four Calgary communities, they had three 311 complaints about maggots.

She said they chose not to include information about the potential for maggots in their program pamphlets because it’s not a prevalent issue.

“We didn’t want to alarm residents and worry them about things that may never happen,” she said.

Wagner said using compostable bags will prevent flies from laying eggs that will grow into maggots.

“Even wrapping it in newspaper will help,” she said.

She also suggested keeping meat waste in the freezer until closer to collection day.

John Swan, manager of the invertebrates section at University of Calgary’s Museum of Zoology, said maggots naturally appear in compost anyway, and are no harm to humans. But he admits they can be unpleasant.

“Let’s face it – it’s disgusting to open your green cart and see a bunch of writhing maggots,” he said.

They are just one stage in the development of common flies. Swann said it takes about three weeks from when the flies lay their eggs until they become mature flies.