Tornado touches down northwest of Calgary airport

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down near Calgary on Monday during the wild thunderstorms that also halted activities at the Calgary Stampede.



According to a statement from Environment Canada, at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, a brief tornado touched down 13 kilometres northwest of the Calgary International Airport.



So far no reports of damage have been logged and because of this, the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0, according to Environment Canada.



The tornado was considered non-mesocyclonic and was generated by a weak rotating thunderstorm rolling through the area.



The Prairie Arctic Storm Prediction Centre (PASPC) is seeking pictures of the tornado or the damage it may have caused in the area. If you have any information, call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet #abstorm.



