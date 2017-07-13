Calgary home prices on the rise according to real estate firm's data
Two storey homes showing most growth in value, while condos lose ground
Calgary homeowners concerned about Wednesday’s interest rate hike may find a little comfort in knowing the average price of homes in the city is back on the upswing.
Numbers released by Royal LePage for the second quarter of 2017 show a 4.4 per cent increase in the price of a home in this city over this time last year.
Taking into consideration all types of homes, including condos, the aggregate price for a home is $472,798.
The number is even higher for two storey homes, with an average price jumping from 492,608 last year at the end of June to $518,632 this year – an increase of 5.3 per cent.
However condos have not fared well in the downturn. The average price for a Calgary condominium has dropped 0.3 per cent since last year, sitting at $294,436.
John Hripko, an Realtor with Royal LePage Benchmark, said homes are moving quickly in the market again, often above asking, when they’re in good shape.
