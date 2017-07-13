Calgary home prices on the rise according to real estate firm's data

Calgary homeowners concerned about Wednesday’s interest rate hike may find a little comfort in knowing the average price of homes in the city is back on the upswing.



Numbers released by Royal LePage for the second quarter of 2017 show a 4.4 per cent increase in the price of a home in this city over this time last year.

Taking into consideration all types of homes, including condos, the aggregate price for a home is $472,798.



The number is even higher for two storey homes, with an average price jumping from 492,608 last year at the end of June to $518,632 this year – an increase of 5.3 per cent.

However condos have not fared well in the downturn. The average price for a Calgary condominium has dropped 0.3 per cent since last year, sitting at $294,436.