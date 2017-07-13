GoFundMe campaign for cyclist suspended, funds on hold during investigation

CALGARY — A GoFundMe campaign for a 37-year-old cyclist who says he was clotheslined by barbed wire strung across a riding trail has been suspended and the organization says it is investigating complaints.

Stelios Psaroudakis started the campaign last week asking for help to raise $8,000 to help him pay for medical bills and replace his bike, which he said was left on the trail while he sought medical help, and gone by the time a friend went to retrieve it.

After only $851 was raised, the campaign was closed and GoFundMe tells CTV Calgary the money has been put on hold.

Derek Lee, the owner of Calgary Cycle, posted to the business's Facebook page that he had been out on that trail near Bragg Creek, Alta., that day and did not see anything unusual, adding he has turned over his time-coded GPS information to the RCMP.

RCMP have said they are investigating the trail incident and have asked the public for help locating Psaroudakis's bike.

Rachel Hollis of GoFundMe says when any fundraising campaign receives complaints, the funds are put on hold until additional information is provided by the campaign organizer.

"It’s important to remember that our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means that we guarantee the money goes to the right place," Hollis says. "In the rare case that GoFundMe, law enforcement or a user finds campaigns are misused, donors are fully protected and will get their money back.”

CTV says it was unable to reach Psaroudakis for comment.