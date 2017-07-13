Calgary man charged following two break and enters 10 minutes apart

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to two break and enters, including one where a homeowner was assaulted.

According to Calgary police, at approximately 1:50 a.m. on July 5, a man entered a house through an unlocked door in the 1700 block of 22 Avenue NW. The homeowner was assaulted when he woke up and confronted the intruder, who then fled the residence.

The victim received minor injuries.

Ten minutes later, police said they were called to a second home in the 2500 block of 17 Avenue NW, after a man matching the description of the suspect from the first incident broke into another home.

Police said a few things were stolen before the residents confronted the man and he fled.

The Canine Unit was called and located the suspect a short distance away, where he was taken into custody.