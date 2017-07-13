Parklets will line Calgary's 1 Street SW for Park(ing) Day

Tiny homes. Tiny campers. And now – tiny parks.

For the second year in a row, Calgary is calling on designers to create “parklets” for International Park(ing) Day.

The idea is to design a public space small enough to fit in an on-street parking space, and surrender those parking spots for a single day to show the public the value of those spaces.

Last year, the event was held in Inglewood and drew submissions from landscape architects, as well as artists.

Carlie Ferguson, lead of urban strategy planning with the city, said this year the event will be held on 1 Street SW in Victoria Park, as part of the Walk 21 conference happening at the same time.

“They’re looking for lighter, quicker and cheaper projects this year,” said Ferguson.

Some of last year’s submissions were fairly elaborate. The Esker Foundation asked an artist to come up with a design, and Cedrick Bomford came back with a miniature streetcar to park in that space.

“It was a wooden construction,” said Naomi Potter, director and curator of the Esker Foundation. “We just rolled it out and parked it – people could get in it.”

The trolley was very different from the other pop-up parks with fake grass and seating.

“It’s important to insert creative projects,” said Potter. “I think that needs to become a normal thing for people to encounter and not just a one day a year thing.”

David Low, executive director of the Victoria Park Business Improvement Association, said he was a bit surprised that businesses were onside with hosting the event on 1 Street SW.

He said generally, business owners hate the thought of giving up parking spots, but they see the value in an event like this.

‘The interesting thing about the concept it is the economics of it,” said Low. “For businesses, having five to eight people at a pop-up patio actually helps you a lot more than one person parking and taking off and going somewhere else.”