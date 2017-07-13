Alberta's new playground grant leaves some newly opened schools kicking dirt

Parents of Copperfield Elementary School don’t want their kids to be kicking dirt for the next few years just because they don’t qualify for the new provincial playground grant.

Joylynn Matheson, mother of a Grade 3 student at Copperfield—which opened its doors in September— is a member of the playground fundraising committee.

Matheson said she wishes the funding was based on when a school opened and not when it was announced.

“Long story short, the announcement was made in 2013 but the actual contract wasn’t awarded until February of 2015,” she said.

“It seems to me a better process would be to think about when schools opened because that’s when the community realizes the school is there. When the doors are open and the kids are there.”

Alberta Education recently announced $25 million to be invested into the construction of approximately 100 playgrounds announced as far back as 2014—meaning despite opening at the same time as those schools, Copperfield Elementary doesn’t qualify.

"We know there will be some families disappointed that their school does not qualify but it should be noted that the introduction of this program will also free additional money in the Community Facility Enhancement Program run by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism,” said Education Minister David Eggen’s spokesman, Jeremy Nolais.

Nolais said parents fundraising for their playgrounds are encouraged to apply for this funding and that Alberta Education will work with their partner ministry to ensure all students have access to playgrounds.

Matheson said Copperfield families are currently fundraising but need to raise $125K before they even qualify for the community enhancement grant, which is then matched with $125K.

“That’s a lot of cookie dough and poinsettias," she said, adding that the families just finished fundraising at their previous designated elementary school in Maple Ridge for a replacement playground.

Further, Matheson said that the Dr. Martha Cohen, the grade 5-9 school that opened four months after them just one community over does qualify for the playground grant.

“It’s odd to me that the middle school will have a playground before our little kids have a playground,” she said.

Amber Stewart, CBE trustee for Wards 12 and 14 said she understands the parents’ frustrations.

“Parents fundraise like crazy to support schools and the whole point of this grant is to take some of that burden off. It’s really appearing to be selective,” she said. “The thing that makes the most sense is to base it on the date the school opened, that’s what communities understand.”