Police continue search for missing Calgary man Kelly Flock

Calgary police continue their search for missing Calgary senior Kelly Flock. On Thursday, Calgary police Acting Insp. Paul Wozney said police are particularly interested in finding Flock’s bike, which is missing along with him. The bike, which was Kelly’s only mode of transportation at the time of his disappearance, is described as a dark-charcoal Trek 5000 road bike, with skinny tires, the word “Trek” on the angle bar, the number “5000” on the vertical bar, “OCLV” on the horizontal bar and a water bottle holder installed. It is a mid-90s model.

“The reason we mention that is because sometimes bikes end up in ditches or boulevards or front lawns and if someone notices a bike of that description we’d ask them to give us a call and we’ll come down and take a look,” said Wozney.



Police said they’ve received more than 100 tips, but nothing has come of them so far.



Wozney said despite having searched many areas near Flock’s home, police and volunteers will continue to do so until he’s found.

