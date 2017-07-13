'Wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people' say police of Sage Hill car fire victims

Calgary police said they’re exploring the possibility that two sisters and a man found dead in a car fire on Monday were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to police, the body found on Wednesday west of Calgary was the result of a homicide and the Calgary police are now investigating the incident as a quadruple murder in correlation with the three bodies found inside a burnt out black Chevrolet Cruze in Sage Hill on Monday morning

Autopsies are ongoing for the victims found in the vehicle in Sage Hill, as well as for the man found near the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 22, west of Calgary, who has been identified as Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the Chevrolet Cruze

Family and friends have identified the two female victims as Glynnis Fox, 36, and her sister Tiffany Ear of the Stoney Nakoda Nation. The third victim has been identified as Cody Pfieiffer, 25.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.



Police confirmed Thursday that Fox and Ear were sisters and they they may have gotten caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk. The women leave behind multiple children.

“The CPS would like to acknowledge the family members suffering in this tragic loss and offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims,” read a prepared release.

Police said they believe multiple people could be involved and continue to search for additional crime scenes.

They stressed the brutality and ruthlessness of the murders and are appealing to the public to once again provide any information that could help the investigation in order to piece together what happened.

“Though police are unable to elaborate, all victims suffered significant traumatic injuries,” said the release.