Calgary resident, 68, who was subject of extensive search found dead
CALGARY — A Calgary senior who had been missing for three weeks has been found dead.
Police say the body of Kelly Flock, who was 68, was found Thursday in Calgary.
They say his death is not considered suspicious.
Flock was last seen at a restaurant in the city's southwest on June 22.
His family later led a public search for him.
A vigil for Flock was held Thursday night and was attended by hundreds of people. (The Canadian Press, CFFR, CTV Calgary)
