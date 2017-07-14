Calgary daycare director running for CBE trustee in Wards 5 and 10

A Calgary daycare director is running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship in Wards 5 and 10, and hopes her background will make her the right woman for the job.

Wasima Sultan has worked with children as a daycare director for more than a decade and said she thinks that experience of working with children and parents would make her a good public school trustee.

“I feel I can perhaps address issues relating to children quite effectively given that experience,” she said.

Sultan said her campaign will focus on issues of transportation, ESL issues and things like lunch time supervision and bullying.

One thing that Sultan said she feels will set her apart from other candidates, and makes her perfect for the diverse needs of Wards 5 and 10, is her extensive language knowledge.

“I speak a few languages other than English,” she said. “ I speak Urdu, Hindi – I understand Punjabi very well, I also speak some Arabic and I speak Bengali.”

Sultan said in her experience when you talk to people one on one they’re much more comfortable if you speak their language or at least understand what they’re saying.

“I feel it's quite important. If you’re communicating with ESL folks in English then they feel hesitant to say anything because they feel they may have said the wrong thing or giving the wrong connotation,” she said.

With a call to remove “big money “ from school board politics, Sultan said she’s planning on fully self-funding.