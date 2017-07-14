News / Calgary

Missing Calgary man Kelly Flock found dead

Police say his death is not suspicious

Kelly Flock, missing since late June, has been found dead.

Courtesy CPS

Police have found the body of a Calgary man missing since June 22, and say his death is not considered suspicious.

Kelly Flock was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Ave SW.

His family had not given up hope that Flock would be found, and had even offered up a $10,000 reward.

On Thursday night, a vigil was held to raise awareness of his disappearance.

A release from Calgary police says his body was found on Thursday.

