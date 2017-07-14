Missing Calgary man Kelly Flock found dead
Police say his death is not suspicious
Police have found the body of a Calgary man missing since June 22, and say his death is not considered suspicious.
Kelly Flock was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Ave SW.
His family had not given up hope that Flock would be found, and had even offered up a $10,000 reward.
On Thursday night, a vigil was held to raise awareness of his disappearance.
A release from Calgary police says his body was found on Thursday.
