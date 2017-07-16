News / Calgary

Man stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday night

Police are appealing for the public to call Crime Stoppers if they know anything

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of 4 Avenue SW.

Metro File

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of 4 Avenue SW.

A man believed to be in his 30s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday night after being stabbed multiple times.

Police were called to the 500 block of 4th Ave. S.W around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing near a downtown strip mall.

Duty Insp. Travis Ibach says the centralized investigative unit is leading the investigation and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...