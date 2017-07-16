News / Calgary

Portion of Banff closed due to wildfires

Backcountry campers evacuated and permits cancelled due to risk of fire

Wildfires have closed a portion of Banff National Park.

A portion of Banff and Kootenay National Park remains closed Sunday due to a wildfire in the area. 

Parks Canada closed the park on Saturday morning as fire crews battle the fire in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park while dispatching helicopters to help keep the blaze under control.

As a precautionary measure, Parks Canada evacuated the Egypt Lake, Redearth Pass and Healy Pass areas while ensuring that backcountry campsites and trails in the area are cleared. Officials have closed the area to all backcountry users including hikers and campers and will be cancelling camping permits in the area until further notice.

Individuals with backcountry reservations in the area closure in the coming days should contact 403-762-1556 or visit the Banff National Park Visitor Centre. The next update is expected later today.

