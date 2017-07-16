Priddis workshop goes up in flames
Investigators aren't sure what caused the building fire to start
An investigation is underway into what caused a Priddis workshop to burst into flames Saturday night.
About 25 firefighters from Priddis, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and several other community fire departments responded to the large blaze just north of Highway 22 around 10 p.m.
The high-risk fire was fully involved when crews arrived and the building couldn’t be salvaged though fire crews spent several hours on scene to monitor hot spots and prevent the fire from spreading. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
