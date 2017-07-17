Assault with weapon charge against Calgary Police Association president withdrawn
The CPA president's charges stemmed from a 2008 traffic stop in Calgary
While perjury charges against Calgary's police association president still persist, Sgt. Les Kaminski won't be facing allegations of assault with a weapon in court after they were withdrawn this week.
Kaminski's defence lawyer Alain Hepner, who appeared in court Monday, said he is prepared to go "to the wall" for his client.
The recently-elected Calgary Police Association president's charges stemmed from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was charged with uttering threats against his partner Const. Brent Derrick.
Arkinstall was acquitted by a provincial court judge in 2011. In that written decision, the judge wrote he didn't consider Kaminski and Derrick to be credible witnesses.
Kaminski is ordered to stand trial for his perjury charge, while Derrick is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
