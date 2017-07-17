Calgary police remain on scene after reports of a northeast shooting incident
Police responded early Monday, after reports of a possible shooting in Calgary
A
A
Calgary police are investigating a late night shooting they believe is not random.
Police were called to Tararidge Court NE in the early hours Monday, following reports of were people with guns, and possible shots fired.
Police were still at the scene speaking with witnesses early Monday afternoon.
So far, no injuries have been reported but police don't believe this was a random incident.
Anyone with information should contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
