Calgary to hire 3,000 temporary workers for fall election

The City of Calgary needs about 3,000 temporary workers to help with this fall’s election, and the application process is now underway.

Applicants must be available for a 2-hour training session in September, and available to work extended hours on Oct. 16, Election Day.

Most positions require the individual to be at least 18, although some positions for workers as young as 16 are available.

Applicants do not need to be Canadian citizens, but they do need to be eligible to work in Canada.

Applications can be downloaded at electionscalgary.ca, or at the Elections Calgary office located at 1103 – 55 Avenue N.E.