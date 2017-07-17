Hersh Wolch, lawyer who acted in several wrongful conviction cases, dead at 77
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A lawyer who represented some of Canada's most prominent wrongfully convicted has died.
Hersh Wolch, who served as counsel for David Milgaard, Steven Truscott and Kyle Unger, was 77.
The Calgary law office where Wolch worked with his son Gavin confirmed Wolch's death this morning.
Wolch was born in Winnipeg and rose to prominence in the mid-1990s when he took on Milgaard's case.
Milgaard spent 23 years in prison for the 1969 rape and murder of Saskatoon nurse Gail Miller.
Wolch argued the case all the way to the Supreme Court and, in 1997, Milgaard was cleared by DNA evidence.
He was paid $10 million in compensation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
Thousands of Canadian girls are at risk of female genital mutilation: officials
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary