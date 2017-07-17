News / Calgary

Okotoks RCMP investigating human remains found at a construction site

Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search

Police say more information will be released later today.

Okotoks RCMP say they've found human remains at a construction site.

Officers are searching the nearby area, and they're asking for the public to stay away from the site while they conduct their search.

Few details are available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

