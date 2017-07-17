Stampede's 2017 attendance up over previous year

It’s official: The Calgary Stampede’s attendance bounced back from last year’s doldrums, although it wasn’t a record-setting year.

According to organizers, a total of 1,214,972 passed through the gates over 10 days. Last year 1,088,000 came out for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, but that was during the middle of an economic downturn and an especially rainy July.

Attendance was slightly down on the final day of the event year over year, with 117,514 visiting this year, and 151,695 visiting last year.



The Stampede had several promotions to get people through the gates, including a Stampede Superpass, which offered unlimited admission for $39 for early bird purchasers.