Airdrie RCMP search for missing 25-year-old man
Last seen at Cross Iron Mill on July 15.
Airdrie RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man missing since July 15.
Jerry Curlew was last seen around 9 p.m. July 15 leaving the Cross Iron Mills mall in Balzac, according to police.
He’s described as white, 5’10”, brown eyes and buzz cut hair, thin build and a Batmobile tattoo on his forearm.
Police said he always wears dark grey or black clothing.
Anyone with information can call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
