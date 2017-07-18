Airdrie RCMP search for missing 25-year-old man

Airdrie RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man missing since July 15.

Jerry Curlew was last seen around 9 p.m. July 15 leaving the Cross Iron Mills mall in Balzac, according to police.

He’s described as white, 5’10”, brown eyes and buzz cut hair, thin build and a Batmobile tattoo on his forearm.

Police said he always wears dark grey or black clothing.