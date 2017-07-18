News / Calgary

Airdrie RCMP search for missing 25-year-old man

Last seen at Cross Iron Mill on July 15.

Jerry Curlew, 25 is reported missing from Airdrie.

Courtesy Airdrie RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man missing since July 15.

Jerry Curlew was last seen around 9 p.m. July 15 leaving the Cross Iron Mills mall in Balzac, according to police.

He’s described as white, 5’10”, brown eyes and buzz cut hair, thin build and a Batmobile tattoo on his forearm.

Police said he always wears dark grey or black clothing.

Anyone with information can call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

