Alberta government 'can't afford' ballooning post-secondary executive salaries

It's time to get in line.

The NDP announced their review of public agencies, boards and commissions in 2015. Now they’ve entered the third phase focusing squarely on the public institutions the minister said were allowed to be paid high salaries because of the previous government’s lack of direction.

“We can’t afford to do that anymore,” said Schmidt. “They’re out of line with what other jurisdictions are paying for similar executives."

He said the review is focusing solely on executive pay, not administrators or professors.

While University of Calgary’s president Elizabeth Cannon’s base salary since 2016 has been $480,000, in 2016 her benefits and other non-cash perks brought the amount up to $943,000 and in 2017 she’s on track to earn the same base salary with a total of $897,000 in overall compensation.

The U of C would not comment as the government’s investigation is ongoing.

At Mount Royal University, President David Docherty’s base salary is $252,000 but with all of his benefits tallied up he’s compensated $426,000.

"The University seeks to attract and retain highly qualified talent to perform senior academic, senior management and executive roles,” read a statement by of Ariane Tennant, Associate Vice President of Human Resources at Mount Royal University. “Mount Royal balances the need to competitively compensate employees who deliver quality programs and services, with judicious spending of public funds, student fees and donations."

Although it’s tough to compare compensation styles, the Board of Governors at the University of British Columbia posted an attempt online that illustrates the issue: some institutions, like the University of Toronto, don’t publicly report how much their cash and non-cash perks add up to.

In 2012, the British Columbia Government set restraints for public sector executives; they froze pay and phased out traditional bonuses, and new executives were hired at a 10 per cent salary cut compared to incumbents.

To compare those apples to apples, the government enlisted the help of the Hay Group, executive compensation experts, who are looking into the complexities and responsibilities needed to fulfill these highly-compensated roles. They will ultimately come up with recommendations for the government.

Schmidt said his plans will go before cabinet in the fall. He’s not ready to say if their review will result in pay cuts for executives.